Nine supporters of Chelmsford City FC are aiming to hike 270 miles between Chelmsford and Torquay to raise cash and awareness for good causes.

Homelessness organisation Cool to be Kind, City of Chelmsford Mencap, and the club’s own supporters club will be the beneficiaries.

Starting on the day of the Clarets’ home clash with Weston Super Mare on Saturday March 16, they hope to arrive in Torquay on the day of City’s away fixture against Truro City a week later.

This match was originally scheduled to take place at the home of Torquay United, but the Cornish based side have recently announced plans to return home so the supporters plan to travel to the match by mini-bus.

The walk will each day take the form of a relay, with two groups of supporters each doing a leg of eighteen miles.

One of the walkers, Jon Read said: “It’s going to be quite an epic test of endurance.

“We’ll be going through the capital, across Salisbury Plain, and we will end on Devon’s beautiful coastline.

“We wanted to ensure the good causes are both in our area, and hopefully we’ll raise a great deal of funds and awareness about their work with vulnerable people in our city.

“And hopefully after walking all that way the boys on the pitch will reward us with three points.”

Fellow walker Will O’Donnell said: “As a volunteer at Chelmsford Mencap I’m delighted we’ve chosen them as a beneficiary.

“Their work with those with learning difficulties is second to none.”

Andy Abbott who is also taking part has worked with Cool to be Kind.

He said he’s seen the great work the organisation does.

He said: “I worked with Brian McGovern, C2BK founder, and his team on a campaign a few years back, and I can’t praise their work enough.

“They are totally reliant on donations and don’t get any funds from the council, but that means they can then represent homeless people without prejudice.”

Mr McGovern said the mental health organisation is delighted the Clarets designated the organisation as the team’s good cause twelve months ago.

He said: “Since then we’ve enjoyed an unprecedented amount of support both from the club’s staff and their magnificent supporters. This sponsored walk will raise funds that will allow us to continue our outreach work with rough sleepers in the city while also raising awareness of the plight of some of the most vulnerable people in our community.”

To donate see www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/andy-abbott