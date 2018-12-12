A tree has been planted to mark the new mayor’s term in office.

An event was held for the planting in the grounds of Chelmsford Cathedral to commemorate Yvonne Spence’s term of office as mayor of Chelmsford.

The Japanese Pagoda Tree was planted by the mayor and her consort, John Spence.

It was attended by dignitaries.

Chelmsford City Council’s Councillor Paul Hutchinson welcomed attendees to the event and invited the Mayor’s Chaplain, Reverend Canon Ivor Moody from Chelmsford Cathedral, to open the ceremony with a prayer.

At the end of the ceremony councillor Hutchinson presented the mayor with an engraved spade as a memento of the occasion.

Yvonne Spence said: “I feel very honoured to plant a tree to commemorate my mayoral year in the grounds of Chelmsford Cathedral, a place I value a lot.

“As mayor I have had the opportunity to meet so many wonderful people who make a great difference to our city and I will look back on this experience with pride.”