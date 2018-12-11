TICKETS are still available for this year’s panto at the Civic Theatre, Chelmsford.

Cinderella, the fairy godmother of all pantomimes, is at the theatre until Sunday January 6.

In association with the Chelmsford Civic Theatre, One From The Heart brings another action-packed family show to Chelmsford, featuring all the traditional pantomime ingredients.

Tickets are £23 each, £20 for concessions, £76 for a family ticket, groups of 10 people or more are charged at £18 per person and school rates are £13.00 plus one in 10 free.

A £1.50 fee is applicable per transaction.

For more information on the show see www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres/whats-on/children-and-families/cinderella/