FILM fans are being invited to a festive drive in cinema event.

Home Alone 2 will be shown at the event at Hylands Estate, Chelmsford on Thursday November 20 from 5.45pm.

Visitors can enjoy this family favourite Christmas film about Kevin McCallister who gets separated from his family at the airport and finds himself in New York City with only his father’s bag and credit card.

Tickets are £29.99 per car, per screening.

Visitors are asked to note that upon arrival large vehicles are held in a waiting area, so the smaller vehicles are parked first.

Tickets are limited so don’t wait or you may be disappointed.

For more information including booking tickets visit www.hylandsestate.co.uk/