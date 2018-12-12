A HOMEBUILDING company has once again donated gifts to children in hospital.

Linden Homes Eastern brought Christmas cheer to children spending Christmas at the Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford through its annual Christmas present appeal.

Broomfield Hospital’s fundraising coordinator, Charlotte Jefcoate, said: “We would like to thank Linden Homes for once again visiting the children and making their day with these wonderful gifts. This means a lot to all of us.”

Robert Church, Managing Director at Linden Homes Eastern, said: “Bringing smiles and joy is what Christmas is all about, so we were delighted to visit Broomfield Hospital once again this year.

“We were thoroughly heartened to meet the children, their parents and fantastic staff at the hospital.”