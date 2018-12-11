A TOWN council is celebrating the success of another Christmas fair event.

South Woodham Ferrers Town Council held the event in the town.

There was plenty of fun and entertainment at the event.

There were festive stalls, acts on the main stage and bandstand, food and drink along with reindeer and, of course, Father Christmas.

A huge Christmas tree was installed in the town centre with hundreds of twinkling lights, and lights and other decorations were also spread across the town centre.

The real reindeer and opportunity to meet and see Father Christmas were both a big hit with the families and visitors at the festive event.

A number of Essex performers showed off their talents on the main stage at the event in the town.