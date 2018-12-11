NEW homes are on offer after a council flagship property development has been unveiled.

Goldlay Square, a 32 unit development in Chelmsford, is part of a wider £42million project to help tackle Essex’s housing shortage.

The development was the site of ECC’s former library headquarters before it became surplus to requirements in 2015.

The development has recently been shortlisted in the ‘Inside Housing Development Awards 2018’ for the ‘Best Development under 70 units Award’.

Comprising of 23 apartments for private sale and nine affordable units, the site consists of three buildings which face onto a central garden area incorporating artwork from renowned artist Les Bicknall.

Gagan Mohindra, councillor for Economic Development, said: “The completion of Goldlay Square represents a real milestone in our mission to tackle the county’s housing shortage.

“It is an exceptional development, built on surplus brownfield land at the heart of the city.

“With the launch of these homes, Essex Housing have not only created much needed housing, they have transformed a previously underutilised site.”

Essex Housing was set up to help tackle the housing shortage by redeveloping surplus buildings and land at risk of lying empty and drifting into disrepair.

The council recognises the importance housing plays in enabling a broad range of positive outcomes for the residents of Essex.

Working with councils and other public sector bodies like the NHS, ECC is spending £42million to speed up the supply of much-needed housing.

The innovative approach by Essex Housing is attracting significant interest nationally.

For more information on the new properties at Goldlay Square or to register an interest in one of the properties see www.goldlaysquare.co.uk/