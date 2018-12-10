ALMOST 100 people have arrested in the first nine days of Essex Police's Christmas anti-drink and drug driving campaign.

The initiative is running until the New Year having started on December 1.

So far, 46 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving, 37 on suspicion of drug driving, and eight on suspicion of failing to provide a sample making a total of 91.

Insp Rob Brettell, from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Drink and drug driving is completely unacceptable.

“My officers and those from the Road Policing Unit attend accidents on a regular basis but there’s nothing accidental about drink or drug driving.

“If you get behind the wheel while under the influence you are putting your own life at risk as well as those of other road users.

“I cannot stress strongly enough how reckless that is.

“Our message this Christmas is ‘drive safe, drive sober’ because we don’t want you or your family to find out how it feels to have to deal with the aftermath of drink or drug driving collision."

If you have any information about someone drink or drug driving report it to us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.