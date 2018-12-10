A hospice has paid tribute to its president following his death.

Alan Sayles, president of Farleigh Hospice in North Court Road, Chelmsford passed away inside the inpatient unit at the hospice.

The hospice paid tribute to their president, who Alison Stevens, chief executive of the hospice said will be "very much missed".

In a statement, she said: "I am sorry to share the sad news that Alan Sayles, Farleigh Hospice President died on our Inpatient Unit.

"Alan was instrumental in the setting up of Farleigh and has remained a very active supporter up until the time of his death.

"Alan represented Farleigh at every possible opportunity, cheering people in as they completed events, regularly participating in our weekly services in the Sanctuary and quietly guiding and supporting so many of us from the side, he will be very much missed.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Alan’s wife Deborah and their family and we will share details of Alan’s funeral arrangements once received from his family."