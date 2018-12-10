A BRAND new Turkish inspired restaurant has opened in Chelmsford.

Turquoise Kitchen is a speciality Turkish chain and opened on Saturday December 8.

The new eatery has opened in the same building used by Carluccio’s in the restaurant part of the High Chelmer Shopping Centre.

This will be the second branch in Essex as there’s already a popular Turquoise Kitchen in Loughton.

The Turquoise Kitchen team has more than 30 years’ experience in Turkish cuisine and they pride themselves on using the best butchers and vegetable suppliers, as well as making their own fresh bread in house.

The food is based on dishes from the south eastern region of Turkey, which is known as ‘food paradise’, as well as its fusion with cuisines from all over the world.

There are lots of kebabs, grills, fish, steaks and hot and cold meze on the menu. Kebabs are cooked over real charcoal flames and other meals in wood fired ovens.

There are six Turquoise Kitchens around the country and their menus vary slightly, but there are a lot of staples.

The restaurant features some well known Turkish cuisine dishes including, traditional Turkish pizza, Kusbasili - a lamb dish with green peppers and tomato and Sucuk - garlic beef sausages, peppers, fresh tomato, mozzarella cheese with egg.