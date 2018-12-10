High Chelmer Shopping Centre, Chelmsford offered young visitors the opportunity to help Santa with a very special mission when he visited the shopping centre.

Children were invited to be Santa’s little helpers at a free event, which saw them taking a magical journey to help the big man himself deliver presents to good boys and girls.

Event-goers were able to get into the Christmas spirit and embark on a festive escapade beginning with story time with a reindeer from a rooftop-style set. There was also a chimney slide into a living room for more fun, interactive story-telling workshops, games and surprises. Mother Christmas guided little ones on a trail to meet Santa and other characters along the way.

Carley Beck, deputy centre manager at High Chelmer, said the activities had been a great success. “Santa is a very busy man and he called upon the city’s children to help ensure this year’s present delivery is another global success.

“The entertainment was all completely free of charge and was a brilliant way for everyone to get into the Christmas spirit while enjoying a day out at High Chelmer,” Carley added.

“The festive season is indeed the most wonderful time of the year and the Santa’s Little Helpers event really created wonderful family memories for our visitors.”

Pictures by Paul Starr.