A brand-new bathroom and tile showroom has launched in Chelmsford – and a charity is set to benefit.

Following two months of planning and renovation work, £100,000 investment and the creation of four jobs, Easy Bathrooms opened its doors at Chelmsford Trade Park – the firm’s 26th store nationally.

For the first four weeks, the showroom will donate 5 per cent of profits to The Children’s Society, which supports children throughout East Anglia with issues affecting their lives.

Steve Calder, manager, said: “We’re excited to support people throughout Chelmsford in their bathroom renovations – while knowing that we’ll also be giving back to a local cause. What The Children’s Society does for children in our area is incredible.”