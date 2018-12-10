The Chelmsford centre of global signage and graphics specialist, Fastsigns, is celebrating after being recognised for its work with a high profile gym client at a prestigious industry event.

Held at the Heythrop Park Resort in Oxford, the annual awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of the Fastsigns franchises.

The Chelmsford centre was presented with a second place award for the best Comprehensive Customer Solution, by CEO Catherine Monson, who flew in from the United States.

After a simple last-minute order for some posters in 2017, Fastsigns Chelmsford built up a good working relationship with the owners of Sweat!, a group of six UK gyms offering immersive cinematic exercise with world-class equipment and technology, at a friendly, affordable price.

Working with Sweat!’s architect and design agency under brand guideline rules, the company provided impactful, bespoke signage across the branch locations throughout 2018.