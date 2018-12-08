Our Olly is back with more music and more Voice

Olly Murs has just been asked: how have you managed to last for so long when so many of your X Factor peers have vanished into thin air?

It’s clearly not an easy one for Olly, who has not a single arrogant bone in his body. Having to pick apart the reasons for his success over others is somewhat tricky.

“I think it’s just luck,” he says, having mulled it over for a short while.

“Listen, I don’t want to sit here and say it’s because of this or because of that. I genuinely think it’s just luck.

“I never thought I’d have the career that I’ve had. I never really focus on anyone but myself. I wasn’t looking at Joe McElderry or Stacey Solomon or anyone else on The X Factor.

“I was just like, ‘How can I make a dent in this industry? How can I have a number one record?’ Also, it was having the right songs at the right time.

“Sometimes you have that moment in the market where the door opens, and I took that opportunity with both hands.”

Take it with both hands he did, and now, nearly a decade after coming second behind the now lesser-seen McElderry in 2009’s The X Factor, Olly is among the most enduring of all those who ever went through that process, along with the likes of One Direction and Little Mix.

He has so far scored four number one albums, plenty of chart-topping and top 10 singles, including debut hit Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat and Wrapped Up - and six Brit Award nominations.

Essex lad done good - Olly Murs is back with another album and a tour of the country

He has landed a number of other impressive jobs, including presenting X Factor’s spin-off show The Xtra Factor before being bumped up to present the main show, and he is now a coach on The Voice alongside Sir Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Will.i.am.

It’s fair to say things have gone exceedingly well for that unassuming Witham lad who won the nation’s hearts aged 25 with his cheeky attitude, quirky fedora and poppy dance moves.

Not only has he done well for somebody who rose to fame on a reality TV show, but he’s done well for any artist.

“When you come from a reality TV show, you don’t realise at first the stigma behind that, especially within the music industry,” Olly notes.

“You definitely face more battles. But I’ve come out the other side.

“When I came off X Factor, the lifespan I was given wasn’t long. So I said, ‘I’ll prove them wrong’, and I did.”

Our Olly is back with more music and more Voice

Olly did it by releasing feelgood hit after feelgood hit, entertaining his fans with fun, pop-tastic tunes that he says “make people smile - they’re what made me who I am”.

He also did it by working remarkably hard, harder than most people perhaps realise.

“What people don’t really see is what I put in behind the scenes as an artist,” he explains.

“I think I’m probably looked upon as a bit of a party animal, someone always having a good time, always out with his mates.

“But I pick my time and my place to be that guy. People don’t see the hardworking, professional person that I am.

“I’m always in bed early, up the next day, always doing something to try to give my fans the best possible music. Not many people see that side of me...”

He goes on: “They see the cheeky chappie on stage dancing, being a bit of a free spirit, but I’m really just a hardworking lad from Essex who’s still grafting every day to earn a living.”

Does it bother him, at all, that the wider population may not even be aware of how involved he really is in his music, particularly given his starting point in the industry?

“Maybe because I don’t sit behind a piano or play a guitar, or maybe because I’ve come from The X Factor, people presume you’re a karaoke singer...” he starts.

“I mean, I still get asked now if I write my own songs. Of course I do! I write all my songs, from the first album to this one,” he adds, referring to his latest release, sixth album You Know I Know, a combination of his greatest hits and new music.

“Dance With Me Tonight and Troublemaker are my two biggest records and I co-wrote them.”

Olly Murs. Picture PA

He stresses that it’s “not something that bothers me, it’s just what I think people assume”.

“I do take my job seriously. I could go out every night and get drunk but I genuinely care about my job and I don’t want to lose it.”

For all his high moments, including working with Nile Rodgers on his new record (“it was such an honour”, he gushes), Olly is also honest about one of his lowest.

He was savaged for his stint hosting The X Factor back in 2015 alongside Caroline Flack.

They were picked apart pretty much daily in the tabloids and by viewers on Twitter, and things only got worse when he mistakenly told a contestant she was eliminated before the result was officially announced, and the negativity hit him very hard.

“It wasn’t necessarily the experience of hosting it at the time, it didn’t affect me until after. I’d kind of moved on, but then the doubts and the anxiety all came a year later,” he admits.

Now fully at ease on The Voice, he will appear in his second series next year.

But what does he think of the show that actually made him famous?

“I would hate The X Factor not to be on TV,” he responds.

“It’s hard for me to be critical of any show, because X Factor has such a big place in my heart. Deep down, if it wasn’t on anymore, we’d all miss it.

“I love the show and, even though I’m on a rival show now, we’re on at a different time of year and we’ll never be in that X Factor slot.

“On The Voice, we’re so happy, it’s going really well and we just need to make sure we’re getting the talent through.”

He finishes: “I’ve seen what it’s done to my life, and if it can help change someone else’s, then that’s amazing.

“That’s what it’s all about.”

You Know I Know by Olly Murs is out now. His UK tour kicks off on May 1, and runs until June 7.