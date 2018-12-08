BUSINESS students scooped three out of five available awards as part of The Young Enterprise Programme.

USP College Level Three business students created and sold products including a fun dare game, a children’s jar tackling mental health, and a discrete period pack.

The groups picked up awards for Best Customer Service, Judges’ Award and Runners-Up Award in the contest between schools and colleges across Essex.

Phillip Stone, head of learning for business, said: “Every year the students surprise me with their ingenuity and creativity.

“I’m proud of them for doing so well in this first round of the competition and we will be working hard to continue this winning streak.”