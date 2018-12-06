Have you seen 31 year-old Robert McGuigan who’s gone missing from Chelmsford?

He was last seen at around 5.50pm today in the Stump Lane area.

Robert is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, slim with black hair and when he was last seen he was wearing a black hooded top, dark blue jeans dark glasses and dark coloured shoes.

We’re concerned for his welfare and need to find him to make sure he’s ok.

If you’ve seen him or have any information about where he might be please call us on 101 quoting incident 1039 of December 6.