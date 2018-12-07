Two students from Chelmsford County High School for Girls are celebrating their success in the 2018 Newnham College Essay Prizes.

Julie Tang won first prize for the Biological Sciences Essay Prize, with her essay; ‘How do cells dispose of their trash?’

Caitlin Farrell, was high commended after entering the Woolf Essay Prize Category with her essay; ‘Values are inevitably transferred from life to fiction … A scene in a battlefield is more important than a scene in a shop.’ ‘Are writers free to decide what is of value when it comes to fiction?’

She was named as one of the students high commended in the category.

The competition is only open to female students in Year 12.