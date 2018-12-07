A corporate finance director based at the Chelmsford office of financial and business advisers Grant Thornton has been named ‘Dealmaker of the Year’ in recognition of the string of high profile transactions he has supported over the past 12 months.

Tim Hansell, received the accolade at Insider’s Central and East of England Dealmakers Awards 2018 which showcases the achievements of top performers in the corporate finance sector.

The award recognises Tim’s outstanding contribution to the industry and the high level of transactions he has completed in terms of both volume and value, despite predictions of a slowdown in the market from continued political and economic uncertainty.

Standout deals led by Tim include the sale of Earthoil Plantations Limited to Univar Limited by Treatt plc, the sale of H. Erben Holdings Limited to Berlin Packaging and the sale of Blue Sky Plastic and Electrical Recycling Limited to Enva Group.

Mr Hansell said: “Despite all the talk of challenges facing the wider economy, deal activity in Essex remains strong.

“This has been fuelled by the availability of funding and an increased appetite from international buyers in quality local businesses. It’s fantastic to be recognised for my work providing strategic support to ambitious firms during key moments of their growth.”

Darren Bear, regional managing partner and head of advisory across central and eastern England said: “It’s been another successful year for the Grant Thornton team as businesses set their sights on expanding into new markets and regions.

“Tim’s award is a reflection of his hard work, dedication and valuable contribution to making this happen and I am very pleased he has received this deserved recognition.

“We have been heavily investing in our team and people to ensure we continue to offer the highest levels of expertise and knowledge to dynamic, fast growing businesses and firms in the region have every reason to be confident about the future.”