A CRASH involving at least six vehicles blocked a busy road for several hours.

It blocked one lane of the A127 London bound during this morning's rush hour.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We were called to reports that multiple vehicles were involved in a road traffic collision on the A127 just after 6.35am this morning, December 6.

"Two lorries, two Ford Transits, a Ford Fiesta and a Renault Trafic were involved in the incident.

"Lane one of the London-bound carriageway at Little Warley Hall Lane was closed for several hours.

"No injuries were reported and the road is now re-opened."