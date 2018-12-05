FOOTAGE of the moments leading up to a brutal murder of a man at a petrol station has been released.

John Pordage, 34, from South Woodham Ferrers, was fatally shot by Bradley Blundell in the early hours of August 5 last year at a BP garage in Baddow Road, Great Baddow.

Mr Pordage was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Blundell, 19, was convicted of murder today by a jury at Woolwich Crown Court, London.

The court heard he was angered by flirtatious comments the victim or his friend were alleged to have made towards one of the teenager’s friends, Ella Colgate.

One of the men was then alleged to have made a comment towards Blundell, sparking a confrontation in which he fired two shots, one of which hit Mr Pordage in the chest.

Blundell, then aged 17, fled the scene, leaving Mr Pordage dying in the street.

Blundell had fled in a friend's car to Europe before handing himself into police in Amsterdam in March this year.

Blundell denied murder and perverting the course of justice, but a jury found him unanimously guilty of both counts.

He will be sentenced at a later date.