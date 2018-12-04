A brand-new bathroom and tile showroom has launched in Chelmsford in November – and a local charity is set to benefit.

Following two months of planning and renovation work, £100,000 investment and the creation of four jobs, Easy Bathrooms opened its doors at Chelmsford Trade Park – it is the firm’s 26th store nationally.

For the first four weeks, the showroom will donate 5% of profits to The Children’s Society, which supports children throughout East Anglia with issues affecting their lives.

Steve Calder, manager at the showroom, said: “The past couple of months have been an exciting time for us as we’ve been putting together a showroom which we’re really proud of. We’re excited to support people throughout Chelmsford in their bathroom renovations – whilst knowing that we’ll also be giving back to a local cause. What The Children’s Society does for children in our area is incredible.”