A DISPERSAL order was put in place after reports surfaced of a car cruise.

Essex Police but dispersal order in place in Chelmsford from 4.15pm on Sunday in response to the planned cruise, running until 6am today.

It follows concerns there may be anti-social behaviour, including loud music and dangerous and erratic driving.

The dispersal order applied to areas between New Nabbotts Way and around the A138 including industrial parks; Chelmer Village; the city centre; and areas around the Riverside Retail Park and Anglia Ruskin University campus.

The order gives officers the power to order people causing anti-social behaviour to leave these areas.

A police spokesman said: "It is a criminal offence to breach a direction given under a dispersal order and in the worst cases this can result in a criminal conviction punishable by up to six months imprisonment or a fine of up to £5,000.

"Residents are encouraged to report any issues to police as soon as possible."