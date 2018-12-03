A care home in Chelmsford is helping residents to rediscover their independence with the help of an innovative new suite.

Care UK’s Manor Lodge, on Manor Road, is the first care home in the area to open its own specialist physiotherapy gym for residents who could benefit from tailored, ongoing treatment.

The unique facility is run by full-time physiotherapist, Ria Ragasa, and her assistant Alma Hood.

Ria has been part of the Care UK team for almost a decade having previously worked at East Avenue Medical Centre.

Speaking about the new offering at Manor Lodge, Ria said: “It’s unusual for a care home to have its own in-house physiotherapy gym, but it really can make all the difference to residents, so I’m delighted it’s a facility we can now offer here at Manor Lodge.

“During our sessions we get to know each resident we work with and find meaningful ways to build their confidence and motivate them to keep their exercises up.

“An intervention can be small or large depending on the residents’ individual needs.”