Christmas is a busy time for Royal Mail, whether it is Christmas cards or parcels.
Make sure you get your cards sent on time and presents delivered before Christmas by sending them before the last Christmas post dates.
A list can be found here:
18 December: 2nd Class and Royal Mail Signed For 2nd Class
20 December: 1st Class, Royal Mail Signed For 1st Class, Royal Mail Tracked 48
21 December: Royal Mail Tracked 24
22 December: Royal Mail Special Delivery Guaranteed
