A CHELMSFORD care home is celebrating after it received a glowing report from the Care Quality Commission – rating it as “good”.

The team at Admirals Reach were delighted to have received an impressive CQC report that rated the home as ‘Good’ in all areas, demonstrating that the home is providing high standards of care for residents, demonstrating that the home is safe, effective, caring, responsible, and leadership.

The inspectors were full of praise for staff at Admirals Reach, highlighting the kind ways in which they provide care for Residents at the home.

Inspectors commented that “people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

The report added: “People were assisted to have enough to eat and drink and received support to access treatment from healthcare professionals to maintain their health and wellbeing.

“Staff were kind and caring and listened to people. People were treated with dignity and respect and independence was encouraged. The service supported people to maintain relationships that were important to them.”

The home had maintained its good rating from an inspection in 2017.

To celebrate their achievement, Admirals Reach hosted a party for the care team and residents.

HC-One area director, Clare Silvester attended the event and presented some members of the team with Long Service Awards for their hard work over the last 5, 10, 15, 20 and 22 years.

Admirals Reach Home Manager, Lal Mangalam said: “We are delighted with this report which is a testament to the hard work and kind care that each and every member of the team puts in, day in day out.”

HC-One Managing Director, Amanda Scott said: “This rating is great news.

“I would like to thank the whole team for their commitment and hard work and congratulate them on such an impressive report.

“We are dedicated to achieving our aim of being the care provider of choice for those looking for the very best care and support, and employer of choice for the best, most professional, and kindest care staff.”

Located on Ridgewell Avenue, Admirals Reach offers short and long term care to elderly members of the community offering residential, nursing and nursing memory care. The home is also celebrating a 9.5/10 average rating on carehome.co.uk.