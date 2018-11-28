A 14-year-old boy on a bicycle was hit by a van, suffering serious head injuries.

Police have launched an urgent appeal for information following the serious crash in Bicknacre this morning.

A 14 year-old boy, who was riding a bicycle, was in collision with a Peugeot Boxer van in White Elm Road at the junction with Peartree Lane at around 6.50am today.

The boy has been taken to hospital for treatment on serious head injuries.

Police believe another vehicle may have hit the bicycle as it was lying in the road and need to speak to the driver to see if they saw or heard anything.

It is possible the driver may not have realised they have struck the bike.

The road has been closed while police investigate.

If you have any information call 101 quoting incident 169 of November 28 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.