A FREE shuttle service will be running for Spurs fans in South Essex on Wednesday for the club’s crucial Champion’s League match.

Zeelo will offer the Tottenham Hotspur fans free travel from Southend and Basildon on Wednesday night for the game against Inter Milan.

The free direct shuttle service to Wembley Stadium will be offered to the first 50 people who book online using the latest promotion.

Tickets are sent straight to user’s phones and the direct trip means that fans will not need to worry about parking or any public transport changes before or after the game.

To book, fans can enter the promo code “COYSINTER” when online. Visit http://bit.ly/2BzjqWx.