Chelmsford’s popular annual cycle ride, Pedal for The J’s, is returning to the city on Sunday 5th May 2019 for the 10th year.

Every year, Pedal for The J’s brings hundreds of cyclists from across Essex to Chelmsford, from people enjoying a relaxing, scenic ride to experienced teams from cycling clubs. They have a choice of three circular routes of 15, 35 and 50 miles through the beautiful local countryside, all starting and finishing at Admirals Park, Chelmsford.

The ride is an important fundraising event for The J’s Hospice which supports young adults with life-limiting conditions and their families across Essex, in the comfort of their own homes and in the community.

This year, 770 cyclists signed up across the three distances and raised around £30,000 which helped to pay for a range of services including tailored nursing and emotional care, advice and social activities. In 2019, organisers at The J’s are hoping to see 1,000 bicycles at the start line to celebrate the event’s 10th year and they are encouraging people to sign up now to make the most of the ‘early bird’ prices that finish at the end of January.

Pedal for The J’s is sponsored by Beaulieu - the new district in Chelmsford by Countryside and L&Q – which has kindly agreed to be the headline sponsor for the fifth time.

Lucy Burgess, Events Fundraiser for The J’s Hospice, explained: “When we organised the first Pedal for The J’s a decade ago, we didn’t expect it to become such a popular event in the local cycling calendar. It is brilliant to see so many familiar faces coming back year after year to enjoy a great day out on their bikes whilst raising money for The J’s Hospice.

“We could not hold this event without the support from our sponsors so thank you to our friends at Beaulieu who are also returning this year to sponsor Pedal for The J’s for the fifth time.

“Since it first began, Pedal for The J’s has raised about £230,000 for The J’s Hospice. This has made a world of difference to the young adults with life-limiting conditions and their families across Essex who rely on The J’s care to help them live their lives to the full, however short. Registration is open now so please go to our website - www.havenshospices.org.uk/pedal - before the end of January to book your place at the ‘early bird’ prices.”

As well as sponsoring Pedal for The J’s, Beaulieu enters an impressive team of cyclists every year.

Andrew Carrington, Managing Director of Strategic Land at Countryside said: “For the fifth year in a row, it’s an absolute pleasure to sponsor this event in support of the vital work that The J’s Hospice does across Essex. Countless young adults with life-limiting conditions have benefited from the charity’s relentless work over the years and will, without a doubt, continue to do so.”

He then added: “Pedal for the J’s has proved itself to be a key fundraising event that year-on-year brings the community together to support those who most need it. I would like to personally thank all the cyclists and donors for their generous contributions. Finally, a big thank you as well to the local community who have turned up each year to watch the event and cheer their loved ones on.”

Anyone wanting to take part in Pedal for The J’s can find out more, watch a film of the 2018 ride and book their place on the 15, 35 and 50 mile routes at www.havenshospices.org.uk/pedal