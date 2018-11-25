A hospital has shut its doors to the public following a norovirus outbreak.

Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford closed all its wards today after the 'vomiting bug' broke out.

The hospital confirmed the news on Twitter this afternoon .

Mid Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust tweeted: "Due to Norovirus outbreak, we have taken the decision to close all wards at Broomfield Hospital to visitors until further notice.

"The only exceptions will be on compassionate grounds, at the discretion of the nurse in charge of the ward."

Family and friends of patients at the hospital have been turned away following the outbreak.

This comes after Chelmsford City Council issued a warning about the highly contagious sickness bug earlier this week.

It warned people not to attend the hospital, their GP or care homes if they are experiencing vomiting and diarrhea.

It is currently not known when the hospital will re-open.