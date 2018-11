A MAN is due at court in connection to a string of offences.

Robert Preece, 40, of Palmerston Road, Westcliff, has been arrested and charged with robbery, grievous bodily harm, burglary, stalking and wounding.

The offences took place in Chelmsford, Maldon and Shoebury and he will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, November 26.