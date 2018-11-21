The Catholic Diocese of Brentwood has pledged to continue its academisation of schools in Essex.

The diocese is pushing ahead with the policy despite a fierce backlash in Dagenham after central government has “reduced the capacity of local authorities” to support services.

A total of 19 schools in Essex – including De La Salle School in Basildon, St Joseph the Worker Primary in Brentwood and St John Payne Comprehensive School in Chelmsford – face being academised in the same way the church proposes to change the status of several others outside ECC control – including Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School in Dagenham.

As such the schools would then be run by a multi academy trust linked to the Catholic Church and out of local authority control, providing for independent status and funding.

Academies also take the land that the school is built on.

The changes are being opposed by Dagenham Council.

Councillor Evelyn Carpenter, cabinet member for education, said: “We have a very strong family of schools so I see this as a tearing apart of something very valuable and may be divisive.

"I do feel very strongly opposed to the proposals.”

In an open letter to parishioners across the diocese in September, the Bishop of Brentwood, Alan Williams said he believed the delivery of services to schools would be improved through the streamlining of partnerships with key providers, for example in the areas of school improvement, succession planning, training and professional development.

There will also be opportunities for more effective centralised services, such as HR, legal and financial management support.

He added that the “direct funding of academies has reduced the capacity of local authorities and some are already struggling to provide adequate resources to support schools”.

The establishment of a network of deanery-based multi-academy trusts (MATs) has already begun and it is expected to take about three years to complete.

The MATs will “evolve gradually” across the diocese initially with those schools that are best placed and want or need to make a more immediate transition.

Bishop Wiliams added: “The grouping of schools into MATs is intended to translate my vision for education in the diocese into a workable and resilient reality that secures and enables the development of all Catholic schools in to the future.”

Robert Simpson, director of education for the Diocese of Brentwood, said: “After a wide and comprehensive consultation, the Bishop along with diocesan officers developed an academisation plan to be implemented over the course of the next three years.

“This plan has proved largely popular with schools, head teachers and parents.

“We are more than happy to have further dialogue with parents to inform them about our academisation plans, as they are the primary educators of their children.

“All schools in the Diocese of Brentwood are under the authority of the Bishop, and it’s his informed decision to move forward with these plans, thus moving the diocese in line with the prevailing national trend towards academisation.”

An Essex County Council spokesman, said: “We were aware of the letter sent out in September by the Bishop of Brentwood around the development of Catholic, deanery-based Multi Academy Trusts (Catholic MATs) across the Diocese.

"We are working closely in partnership with the Diocese and have no concerns about their intentions.

“In Essex we are continuing to provide school improvement support to both maintained schools and academies, however we are aware that is not the case in other authorities which run co-terminus with the boundary of the diocese.”

Here's the full list of 19 schools that are set to become academies:

- De La Salle School, Basildon

- Holy Family, Witham

- Holy Family, South Benfleet

- Our Lady of Ransom, Rayleigh

- St Anne Line Infant School, Basildon

- St Anne Line Junior School, Basildon

- St Benedict's College, Colchester

- St Francis, Maldon

- St Francis, Braintree

- St Helen's Infant School, Brentwood

- St John Payne, Chelmsford

- St Joseph the Worker, Brentwood

- St Joseph's, Canvey Island

- St Joseph's, Harwich

- St Joseph's, South Woodham Ferrers

- St Peter's, Billericay

- St Pius X, Chelmsford

- St Teresa's, Rochford

- The Bishops' Primary School, Chelmsford