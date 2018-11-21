A MAN has been charged with driving offences after a six mile police pursuit.

Ashley Byford, 20, of West Avenue, Chelmsford, is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today charged with failing to stop for police, driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The charges relate to an incident at 3.40am on Tuesday after police signalled a flatbed van carrying a digger to stop in Rayne.

The driver did not stop, and police chased the vehicle for six miles around the Uttlesford district before the driver was apprehended.