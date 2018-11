A CRASH involving four vehicles is causing massive delays on the A12 this morning.

The London bound carriageway of the A12 has one lane blocked between junction 12 at Shenfield and junction 11 at the M25.

Traffic is reportedly queuing back to junction 13 at Ingatestone.

The crash happened at around 6.47am this morning.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Update 7.35am: The incident has been cleared but heavy traffic remains.