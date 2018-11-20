TWO men have been arrested after more than 100 cannabis plants were found.

A 41-year-old man from Wickford was arrested on suspicion of involvement in supplying a controlled drug today after 160 cannabis plants and equipment were found at an address in Latchingdon.

Police executed a warrant the an address in Maldon Road at around 9pm on Friday last week.

Shortly afterwards police arrested a 42-year-old man from Chelmsford on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and he has since been released under investigation.