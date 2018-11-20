A SURVEY to find out what people want from their fire and rescue service has been launched.

Essex police, fire and crime commissioner Roger Hirst is developing a fire and rescue plan which will run from 2019 to 2024.

The document aims to set out the vision and delivery of fire and rescue services across the county but needs input from people who live and work in Essex.

Mr Hirst has previously indicated the role of a firefighter could be expanded to include getting involved in missing people investigations and attending medical emergencies.

But Fire Brigade Union secretary Alan Chinn-Shaw hit out at the suggestions saying firefighters could not act as substitutes for stretched police and ambulance services.

Mr Hirst said: “A safe and secure county is what we all need to live our lives in peace and prosperity.

"We need a plan for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service which ensures we can help people to stay safe, reduce the number who are killed or seriously injured and minimise the damage to property and businesses.

“I am developing this plan with input from all of those groups and individuals who work in, alongside and with Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

"I now want to make sure the priorities being proposed reflect what the people of Essex expect from their fire and rescue service.”

Chief fire officer Jo Turton said: "The service has been working closely with the commissioner to develop the draft plan.

"It is important that people have their say.

"This plan needs to be right for our service and right for the people of Essex.

"This document will then shape our service’s integrated risk management plan – how we deliver the fire and rescue plan priorities and make Essex a safe place to live, work and travel.”

The survey will be open until January 15 and is available at essex.pfcc.police.uk/fire-rescue-plan-2019-2024-public-survey.

Hard copies are available by calling 01245 291600.