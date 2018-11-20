A CHELMSFORD care home is celebrating after it was rated “outstanding”, with relatives and residents praising its exceptionally caring and attentive team members.

Care UK’s Manor Lodge home on Manor Road was rated as outstanding in both its level of care and in having a well-led service.

Andrea Sutcliffe, chief inspector of adult social care, said: “The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements.

“An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment. I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved.”

Inspectors commented on the strong person-centred culture at Manor Lodge and the passion of the care team.

They were repeatedly told by relatives how team members had made a difference to their loved one’s life, with one person commenting: “they have done so much for him, he’s transformed and it’s given us back our father.”

It was noted how residents at Manor Lodge were treated with dignity and respect, when asked about the care team by inspectors/

Inspectors also noted the strong emphasis on promoting people’s independence while also recognising when people needed additional support.

Home manager at Manor Lodge, Juliana Miles, said: “We want to make people feel loved, welcome and as if they were at home when they are at Manor Lodge – whether they are a resident, relative or team member. When residents move into the home, it’s the start of a new journey for them and it should be fulfilling and enjoyable.

“I’m so pleased our continued efforts have been recognised by the CQC’s inspectors. Everyone here is so passionate about improving the quality of residents’ lives, and they work incredibly hard to make a positive difference.

“To be rated ‘outstanding’ shows just how committed the team is and I’m extremely proud of each and every one of them.”