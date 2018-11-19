Anglia Ruskin University has been named in the top 150 universities in the world for health education.

The new 2019 THE World University Rankings, compiled by the Times Higher Education, have ranked Anglia Ruskin in the 126-150 band for Pre-clinical, Clinical & Health subjects.

Anglia Ruskin offers a range of clinical and health courses including nursing and midwifery, paramedic science and operating department practice, and this September opened the doors to the School of Medicine – Britain’s newest medical school and the first to open in Essex.

Nursing courses, many of which accept students in a January intake as well as in September, are offered at the Chelmsford, Cambridge and Peterborough campuses, with Anglia Ruskin contributing to the health economy and health communities right across the region. Students have the opportunity to gain experience in a range of placements and many of them choose to stay and work in the East of England after graduation.

Anglia Ruskin is one of the first universities to offer the new degree apprenticeship for nursing, and one of the first to provide a Nursing Associate course – demonstrating an ability to lead and influence the national agenda.

Professor Ruth Taylor, Dean of the Faculty of Health, Education, Medicine and Social Care, said: “I am thrilled that Anglia Ruskin University has been recognised in these rankings. It is a huge achievement for us and reflects our ambitions to educate students so that they achieve their potential and make a positive difference to healthcare practice.

“We are proud of our students, and I am proud of the staff who educate them. Their focus on excellence is integral to all that we do. We are excited to be at the forefront of developments in healthcare education. Courses such as nursing lead to careers that are immensely rewarding and diverse in their scope.”

Anglia Ruskin’s Psychology courses have also been recognised in the Times Higher world subject rankings, featuring in the 301–400 band. Overall, Anglia Ruskin is in the top 350 universities worldwide for the third consecutive year.