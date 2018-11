A pedestrian has died following a crash in Broomfield Road, Chelmsford.

Police were called shortly after 5.15pm yesterday, Friday November 16, with reports the 85-year-old man and a Ford Fiesta were in collision near the junction with Hospital Approach.

The man, from Chelmsford, was taken to Broomfield Hospital, where sadly he died.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01245 240590 or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk