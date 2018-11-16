A WARNING has been issued to residents following reports of scammers targeting people by email pretending to be police.

The Essex Police cyber crime unit has urged residents not to respond to emails claiming to be the police.

The email is said to say that people are being issued Notices of Intended Prosecution for driving offences.

However, police have urged any victim of these emails to disregard them, as all NIPs are sent by post.

Tweeting on Friday afternoon, they said: "*Essex Police Phishing Scam* If you receive an email claiming to be from Essex Police regarding a NIP for driving offences then PLEASE IGNORE.

"This is always by post so is a phishing attempt."