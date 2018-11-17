Forecasters are warning temperatures could dip to 0 degrees next week - with a chance of snow.
After highs of about ten degrees over the weekend, temperatures will dip from Tuesday.
The Met Office warns it will feel like 0 degrees for parts of Wednesday and Thursday across Essex.
The Essex Weather Centre has suggested there might be snow in some areas - although it is unlikely it will settle.
Increasing signs of a cold Easterly flow developing as early as next Tuesday. Source of the cold air is nothing like what we saw in February/March this year so nothing exceptional (yet) but may just be cold enough for snow to fall but not accumulate in a few spots. pic.twitter.com/x1pqiV8nJ2— Essex Weather (@EssexWeather) November 13, 2018
