The A13 at Pitsea will be closed this weekend.

From 10pm tonight (Friday), the A13 will be shut eastbound from the Tesco roundabout in Pitsea to the Rayleigh Spur roundabout - close to the Fairglen Interchange.

It will not reopen until 5am on Monday (November 19).

The closure is so that work can be carried out on the A13/A130 Saddlers Farm bridge.

This is the section that will be closed: