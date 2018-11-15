IT'S HERE!

The John Lewis Christmas advert has become something of an exciting tradition, and this year's has just been fully revealed by the company.

This year's ad is called The Boy And The Piano, and features singer-songwriting legend Elton John, performing his classic Your Song throughout his career.

John Lewis, which has a store at York's Vangard centre, say the new advert shows just how much difference a Christmas present can make.

