THE UK’s leading mother and baby specialist is set to open a brand new store in Chelmsford this weekend.

JoJo Maman Bébé will open a new boutique at 137 Bond Street on Saturday.

The new store will stock the full range of exciting and imaginative baby and children’s collection, nursery products, gifts and toys.

There will be lots of exciting activity to celebrate the opening of the new shop; JoJo will be giving out hop along bunny balloons throughout the day and goody bags to the first 100 customers who spend in store on the day.

Laura Tenison MBE, founder of JoJo says “We are delighted to be finally opening our stunning new store – it has been a very long time coming and we look forward to helping local parents with everything they need from pregnancy to pre-school.”

She adds: “We have been looking for a location for a JoJo store in Chelmsford for a very long time. The first pregnant customer to approach me begging us to open locally now has her child in secondary school.”