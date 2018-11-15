A CHRISTMAS market will descend on Chelmsford’s Bond Street – thanks to a partnership between Chelmsford City Council and Chelmsford Mencap.

The market will be in the Bond Street bowl, complete with twinkling lights, an appearance by Father Christmas, pop-up food stalls, entertainment from dance troupes, and live music.

Taking place by the river, in front of John Lewis, as well as a live music stage the market will host a marquee with lots of indoor stalls.

Seasonal hot food and drinks including delicious German bratwurst and warming gluhwein will also be available. Over the weekend stall holders will be selling everything from jewellery and clothing to artisanal coffee and cake. The market will take place on November 24 and 25.