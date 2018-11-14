AS many as 25 of Essex’s 74 libraries look set for closure, it has been revealed.

Twenty-five libraries earmarked for closure include:

Fryerns, Basildon

Vange

Hatfield Peverel

Kelvedon

Prettygate, Colchester

Southminster

Wickham Bishops

Holland on Sea

Sible Hedingham

Silver End

Broomfield

Danbury

Galleywood

Stock

Writtle

Buckhurst Hill

Chigwell

Debden

North Weald

Mark Hall, Harlow

Tye Green, Harlow

Great Wakering

Hullbridge

Stansted

Thaxted

Nineteen other libraries including Stanway, Tiptree, Wivenhoe, West Mersea, Walton, Brightlingsea, Manningtree and West Clacton also face closure within the next two years.

The council says it would save any of those 44 libraries if community groups are willing to step in to run them.

Remaining libraries would serve as “hubs” in main towns such as Colchester, Clacton and Basildon, and continue to be managed by the council but with opening hours cut to 40 per week.

Other, smaller libraries the council believes should stay open but would do so with “volunteer support” would open between 16 to 32 hours a week.

Many of these are currently open up to 50 hours a week.

Consultation findings will be published and any changes proposed considered in June 2019.

Drop in sessions will be held at every library providing an opportunity to ask questions, complete the consultation and find out more.

Visit www.essex.gov.uk/libraries-consultation.