A RUNNER has raised more than £1,800 in vital funds for a hospice after taking part in the Obstacle Course Racing World Championship.

Gareth Rollingson, 36, took part in the prestigious obstacle course championship after qualifying earlier this year at the Nuclear Rush Oblivion in Brentwood, where he had to complete the 14km course, which features more than 90 obstacles, as many times as possible in nine hours.

Gareth managed to complete three laps of the Nuclear Rush course and he later found out that he had qualified for the Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) World Championships in his age category.

Gareth, of Chelmsford, said: “I was really pleased when I found out that I had qualified and when I found out that the world championships were being held on the Nuclear Rush course this year I thought why not.

“The race itself was an incredible challenge. It was far more gruelling than other obstacle courses I’ve taken part in and the sense of achievement is fantastic.

“I was a little bit frustrated that I failed one obstacle, but 99 per cent isn’t bad at all and it was just a privilege to be a part of such an elite race.”

He decided to raise money for Little Havens Hospice in Thundersley, which cares for babies, children and teenagers with life-limiting illnesses from across Essex, during both challenges.

Gareth said: “As a father to two small children I wanted to raise money for a local children’s charity. Some of my work colleagues at Ford Dunton Technical Centre suggested Little Havens, so I contacted them to find out more about the charity. I was invited in for a tour of the hospice and was astounded by the amazing care and support they offer to families.

“The experience of visiting the hospice was both heart-breaking and inspiring - when I found out that they have to raise more than £46,000 every week to be able to provide free specialist care to families when they need it most I knew that Little Havens was the charity that I’d been looking for.”

He has raised £1,852 for Little Havens. Visit: justgiving.com/Gareth-Rollingson