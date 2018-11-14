DRIVERS are facing long delays after a broken down car on the M25.
It is blocking the motorway anti-clockwise just before junction 1A for the A282 and QE2 Bridge.
Some drivers are getting out of their cars and there are reports of miles of standstill traffic.
M25 Dartford Crossing is so broken, so blocked, so destroyed by a single car breaking down that people are getting their laptops out to do work.— Stuart Elms (@elmsy1664) 14 November 2018
Frankly this road is ridiculous.@HighwaysSEAST pic.twitter.com/kvkAQxZFYd
