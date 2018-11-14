A CHELMSFORD man took part in the Obstacle Course Racing World Championship and raised vital funds for his local children’s hospice.

Gareth Rollingson, 36, took part in the prestigious obstacle course championship after qualifying earlier this year at the Nuclear Rush Oblivion in Brentwood.

At both events he raised money for Little Havens Hospice in Thundersley, which cares for babies, children and teenagers with life-limiting illnesses from across Essex.

Gareth has been taking part in the Nuclear Rush Race every year with friends for fun, but this year he decided to take on an extra challenge ‘Oblivion’ which involves runners taking on the 14km and 90+ obstacle course as many times as they can over nine hours.

He decided that because he was taking on a bigger challenge he would raise money for a local cause.

Gareth explains, “As a father to two small children I wanted to raise money for a local children’s charity.

“Some of my work colleagues at Ford Dunton Technical Centre suggested Little Havens, so I contacted them to find out more about the charity.

“I was invited in for a tour of the hospice and was astounded by the amazing care and support they offer to families across Essex who are living with serious and life-limiting conditions.

“The experience of visiting the hospice was both heartbreaking and inspiring; when I found out that they have to raise over £46,000 every week to be able to provide free specialist care to families when they need it most I knew that Little Havens was the charity that I’d been looking for.”

Gareth managed to complete three laps of the Nuclear Rush course (42km) and he later found out that he had qualified for the OCR World Championships in his age category.

The OCR World Championships is reserved for the best in the world and is a test of both physical strength and technical ability.

The runners are challenged over 15km and approximately 100 obstacles. Gareth completed the race in 03:01:21.

To sponsor, visit www.justgiving.com/Gareth-Rollingson