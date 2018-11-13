A violin which went to the Western Front with a young soldier was played in a special concert to mark the Centenary of the Armistice.

Born in Walthamstow, Albert Edward Burchell enlisted into the Essex Regiment on December 30 1914 at the age of seventeen and a half.

In 1916 he was posted to the Western Front as part of the Hertfordshire Regiment, carrying with him his treasured violin, on which he scratched his Army numbers, unit and some of the places he served in.

Private Burchell survived to see the end of the First World War and lived to the age of 86.

After his death, his family very kindly donated his violin to the Essex Regiment Museum.

And it was played once more as part of a free concert arranged by Chelmsford City Council in collaboration with Essex Music Education Hub and Orchestras Live.

Last Wednesday, a hundred young musicians from five Chelmsford schools performed a new composition for orchestra and choir, ‘The Violin’, at Chelmsford Cathedral.

The concert featured Private Burchell’s violin, played by one of the young musicians.

Created by the young musicians in collaboration with composer John K Miles, the piece tells the story of Private Burchell and his instrument as they journeyed to the front line in the Great War, through many battles and ultimately to a safe return home to look forward to future peace.

Private Burchell’s grandson, Alan, and granddaughter Adele came all the way from Cornwall to hear the concert.

The family were contacted by Major Peter Williamson, Chairman of Trustees of the Essex Regiment Museum, who said: “We are delighted that one of our most interesting museum exhibits is being brought back to life in a way that reminds all of us alive today of the sacrifices made by so many who have fought for our freedom over the years.”

Alan added: “I was delighted to hear about the Chelmsford Cathedral concert very recently, it was wonderful timing, as Major Peter Williamson had been trying to find me for a while – I had moved since the violin was donated by my family to the museum in 1999.

“I have vivid memories of my grandfather playing this violin to me when I was a young boy – he and his wife were evacuated to Cornwall during World War Two and remained there for the rest of their days.”