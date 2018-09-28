There are lots of things happening this weekend to keep everyone entertained.

Whether you like nature, culture, family events or sci-fi, there is something for everyone in Essex this weekend.

1. Burnham Carnival

Saturday, 5pm to 10pm

Various competitions, events & stalls during the daytime in High Street. Illuminated Carnival Procession will start at 7.30pm from the Clock Tower. Fun Fair in Riverside Park from Thursday to Sunday with Firework display on Sunday evening. Road closures for the day - 9am - 10pm The High Street from Chapel Road to Riverside Road.

Free entry

burnham-carnival.co.uk/

2. Photomarathon, Saint John Payne School, Chelmsford

Saturday, 9.30am to 2pm

Take part in a photomarathon. Start at 10am and go into the surrounding area to take lots of photos. Once you are happy with your pics, return and see if you win a prize.

Everyone is welcome to come and give it a go.

Charges on the day

sjp.essex.sch.uk

3. The Essex Country Show at Weald Country Park

Saturday and Sunday, 10am to 5pm

Whether you be a Country Show fan, an avid foodie, a dog lover, want loads for the kiddies to do, love living history or simply want a fun filled day out, our shows are for you. Support small producers and handmade with some wonderful shopping experiences. Watch and admire our Rural Crafters demonstrating all day and making some pretty amazing things or why not enter your dog into our Dog Shows. There is also something for every music lover out there. Enjoy lunch listening to some up and coming musical talent.

Adults £8, concessions £7, 5-13 £3

wealdcountryshow.co.uk

4. Toy Collector's Fair at The Brentwood Centre

Saturday, 10am to 2.30pm

There will be an endless variety of collectables for sale, possibly including Corgi, Lledo, Efe, Matchbox, Hornby, Bachmann, Model Railways, Sci Fi, Star Wars, film and TV related items, Military Vehicles, Lead and Plastic Figures, Scalextric, Action Man, Dinky Toys, Planes, Buses, Modern Trucks, Tractors and Farm Models, Display Cabinets and very much more.

Adults £3, Seniors £2.50

j-jwebbtoyfairs.com

5. Wine Tastings and Vineyard Tours at Crouch Ridge Vineyard

Saturday and Sunday 11am to 4pm

Sam and Ross invite you to walk through the Crouch Ridge vines followed by a glass of their award winning wine.

Various

crouchridge.com/

6. Feel the Force, Victoria Shopping Centre

Saturday, noon to 4pm

Meet Chewbacca, Amidala, Darth Vader and Storm Troopers and get your photo taken on our full scale Speeder Bike! Plus - there's a dress up little Jedi workshop where you can dress up as your favourite character for this amazing intergalactic adventure!

7. Bocking Windmill Open Days at Bocking Windmill

Sunday, 2pm to 5pm

Bocking Windmill is a listed ancient monument consisting of five floors with a fascinating history.

Although, sadly, not a working windmill much of the original machinery is still in place and there is a large collection of interesting artefacts.

Free, donations welcome

friendsofbockingwindmill.btck.co.uk/